Home | News | General | COVID-19: Students to receive lectures via NTA, FRCN – Nigerian govt

The Federal Government says plans were being made for students in tertiary institutions to receive lectures via the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made the disclosure on Tuesday, while commenting on the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He spoke at the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing in Abuja.

According to him, the ministry has been planning the idea before the pandemic, “only that because of it now people know about it.”

“Some of my tertiary institutions are already giving their lessons, some online, and the ministry is working with the Nigeria Television Authority and the FRCN to start giving lectures, not just because of COVID-19, I hope this would become a permanent feature of our education system.

“Lessons would be given online. Last time I met with the vice-chancellors, I even talked to the press and told them I have directed institutions of higher learning to start thinking of giving people lessons where they are.

“I am also aware that there are some private institutions who are already giving lessons online.”

On Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike since early March over allowances, Adamu said: “As far as I know, there is nobody who has not been paid his or her salary,” he said.

“And I know the directive of the president is, despite the lockdown, nobody should have his salary withheld.”

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...