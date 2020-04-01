Home | News | General | COVID-19: UN delivers ventilators, others to Nigeria



Nigeria on Tuesday evening took delivery of the ventilators and other medical supplies provided by the United Nation.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and some other members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 received the supplies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.



The shipment of ventilators and other essential medical supplies procured by the UN system in Nigeria to support the government’s COVID-19 response arrived the NAIA around 5pm.

The consignment, which the UN said could be the first of several others to come, includes 50 A30 ventilators and personal protective supplies.

UN Resident Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said the supplies were procured with funds from the recently inaugurated COVID-19 Basket Fund, including $2m mobilised within the UN system in Nigeria and a $200,000 contribution from APM Terminals.

He said the supplies would be deployed across the country to health facilities based on needs and coordination structures already in place between the government and the UN.

Kallon said the next shipment of personal protective equipment are expected to arrive in Nigeria later this month.

He said, “The world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. The spread of the COVID-19 is expected to put immense pressure on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“The UN in Nigeria is actively mobilising resources in support of the government’s national response strategy of containing the pandemic and adequately caring for those confirmed to have the virus.”

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, was among those present to receive the consignment and noted that the supplies would go a long way towards boosting the government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare services and manage the pandemic

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...