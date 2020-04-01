Home | News | General | COVID-19 in Nigeria: More males infected as death toll rises to 11

Statistics have shown that more males are infected with the coronavirus than females in Nigeria, The PUNCH reports.

This is according to data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday.

The data, which was last updated on April 12, showed that 72 per cent of the infected persons in the country are males while 28 per cent are females.

A further breakdown of the data also showed that people within the age group of 31-60 are mostly infected, having formed 55 per cent of patients.

Though 9029 were identified as passengers of interest, 99 per cent of them – 8942 PoI – were said to have exceeded follow-up.

161 patients, which formed 50 per cent of those infected, had travel history while 111 patients – 34 per cent – are contacts of previous cases.

However, the statistics showed that how three per cent of the infected patients contracted the disease is unknown.

Apart from the patients with unknown sources of contracting the disease, the provenance of 41 others is incomplete.

As of 09:50 pm on Monday, there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria after 20 new cases were recorded.

The PUNCH reports that another coronavirus-related death was recorded in Lagos State on Tuesday, bringing the number of fatalities in the country to 11.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the deceased is a 56-year-old Nigerian man, who returned from the United States.

Six of the 11 fatalities were recorded in Lagos, two in Abuja, and Edo, Katsina, and Delta states recorded one each.

The PUNCH reports that the virus has spread to 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

NCDC said, “Currently, Lagos has 189 new cases, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 16, Oyo- 11, Ogun – nine, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Katsina – five, Delta – three, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – four, Ondo – three, Benue – one, Niger – one, Anambra – one and Kano – three.”

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday evening announced the extension of the lockdown order in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a nationwide broadcast, the president extended the restriction by 14 days, saying the decision was a difficult one for his regime.

Buhari said the initial lockdown helped Nigeria in its fight against the coronavirus.

The PUNCH reports that Buhari had on March 31 ordered the lockdown of the states and the FCT. The initial lockdown elapsed on Monday

