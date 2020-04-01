Man Who Invites Friends To Have Sex With His 15-Year-Old Daughter Arrested In Imo
Operatives of police in Imo State have arrested a 44 year -old- man, Chimnonso Okonkwo, who resides in Orji, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, for allegedly having sex with his 15-year-old daughter.
Okonkwo was also accused of inviting his friends to have sex with his daughter.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Orlando Godson Ikeokwu, said the Okonkwo was arrested after the police received credible information.
Ikeokwu said Okonkwo has been detained after confessing to the crime.
“It is noteworthy, that it wasn’t the first time this is happening, and that he normally invites his friends who come to his house to have canal knowledge of his own daughter,” Ikeokwu said in a statement on Tuesday.
“He has been detained, while investigation into the incident has commenced.”
The PPRO said that the culprit's wife was not involved in the matter.
