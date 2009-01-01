Home | News | General | Arsenal stars refuse pay cut for 1 reason as Coronavirus crisis continues

- Arsenal stars have refused to accept a pay cut amid the global pandemic

- Reports claim the club proposed a 12.5 per cent but would pay all if they make it through to the Champions League

- The outbreak of Coronavirus have crippled footballing activities in England and the rest of the world

Arsenal players have refused a salary slash that have been proposed to them by the club amid the COVID-19 crisis.

There have been ongoing meetings between players and the teams' administration over the financial situation of the club while football remained suspended in the Premier League.

Other top clubs have began their pay cut exercise for the season but the Gunners stars have turned down the club's proposal of a 12.5 per cent wage cut which would last for a year.

Arsenal have made it clear to the players that the financial situation at the club could be worse should the season be canceled or if it were to be played behind closed doors.

Ighalo could leave Old Trafford as Man United give him strong condition to get permanent deal

But there were incentives in the offer which stated that the players would be paid in full if they secure Champions League football next season.

However, Arsenal are currently ninth on the table and Champions League qualification seems unrealistic for the players of the London club.

According to Telegraph, a vote about the offer was held among the squad and it has been confirmed that it was rejected.

The proposal needed 75 per cent of players' vote to be approved but it was nowhere near the end result.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo has been put on the edge after reports claim the Nigerian striker has been told to accept a massive pay cut to earn a permanent Man United deal.

The 30-year-old arrived Old Trafford on deadline day from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Coronavirus: Nigeria excluded from 25 nations granted debt relief by IMF

And the former Watford star has proved his six-month loan deal scoring four goals in eight matches so far.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaeer also hinted that the former Nigerian international will be rewarded with a new deal at the Theatre of Dreams when his loan deal expires in the summer.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...