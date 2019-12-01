Home | News | General | WHO visits ports to assess operations, advises operatives

By Godfrey Bivbere

OFFICIALS of the World Health Organisation, WHO, weekend, visited Nigeria’s seaports to assess actions being taken by operatives at the ports to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The officials, Vanguard Maritime Report learnt, visited the Tin-can Island port management as well as Tin-can port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

When Vanguard Maritime Report called the Public Relations Officer of the Tin-can port Command of the NCS, Uche Ejesieme, he was said to be at the meeting with officials of the global health body.

However, when contacted, the Port Manager of Tin-can Port, Umar Abubakar, confirmed that the team actually met with them.

He disclosed that apart from introducing a new representative to the port management, the meeting focused on what they are doing to protect staff from contacting the deadly virus as well as further measures that could be taken.

Abubakar said: “The purpose is that the officer on ground is going back to his field, so he came to introduce the zonal coordinator. Normally, they come around to assess what is happening and try to enlighten us in some areas and also to know if we have any problem that we can clear from them. They also come to educate us in some other areas but they are happy with what they saw.”

