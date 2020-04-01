Home | News | General | COVID-19: Plateau test centre ready to receive samples

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

The 11th COVID-19 test centre designated by the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC at Vom in Jos South local government area of Plateau State is set to receive samples for tests, the Acting Director-General of the National Veterinary Research Institute, NVRI, Dr. Reuben Ocholi disclosed.

The Acting DG who explained the chosen Institute’s level of preparedness added that there are world class facilities as well as trained staff who could handle situation in the center.

Speaking while on the tour of the facility at Vom, Dr. Ocholi said the virus safety three laboratory is “a work class standard facility that is fully equipped to receive samples for testing. The center was activated since last week and has well trained staff to handle any eventuality. The process of preparing the lab to be ready for work had been on for the past three days. Today, we are ready to receive samples.”

Also speaking, the Chief Research Officer of the Institute, Dr. Samaila Shittu added that “Plateau State is the first in North Central, since the center was activated last Saturday, we haven’t received any sample yet but words are out that we are ready, we will expect that our coverage area would be the North Central region.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...