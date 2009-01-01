Lockdown is causing hunger-Yvonne Jegede tells FG

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s lockdown extension order on Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun states, robberies were reported in different parts of the commercial city.

Jegede noted that the lockdown is causing hunger, adding that petty thieves are everywhere.

According to her: “With all the billions given out for this pandemic, just one person’s donation can go round. But you people have the effrontery to pocket everything. That money go purge una,” she wrote.

“The lockdown is causing hunger. Petty thieves are everywhere. I hope the police still have their salaries because, who knows, they will start renting their guns to get money to feed their families.

“Are authorities aware of the robberies? I’m certain they are. Locating citizens to give them cash for the lockdown isn’t going to be that difficult.

“The same way you people go house to house to disconnect electrical power, you can share the money like that.

“Soon, people doing giveaway will start looking for who to give them. Buhari and his cohorts should give people the money philanthropists gave to Nigerians. It is their money, you greedy old human beings.”

The 36-year-old movie star also praised women and children that have had to grapple with domestic violence as a result of the lockdown.

“If this situation doesn’t change your corrupt mindset, then Nigerians should pack their bags and start heading out to neighboring countries because this country is doomed,” the actress added.

“If by now you people cannot to have sympathy and put this greed to the side for once, then we have no country and worse of no f..king leaders.

“Shout out to all the women living with abusive spouses/partners. This lockdown era will be terrible. As an activist for women and child abuse, my heart is with you all.

“Please let’s not forget to call, text and check up on those colleagues, friends, cousins, relatives, and acquaintances that are not doing so well. All we need is love to get through this COVID-19.”

