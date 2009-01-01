Home | News | General | Coronavirus: 7 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Abuja

The University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) has discharged seven patients at its COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre.

The patients were reportedly discharged on Tuesday night, April 14, after been certified COVID-19 free, Daily Sun reports.

The discharge of the patients takes the tally to 18 the total number of people discharged in Abuja so far.

“We are happy to announce that seven patients were discharged from UATH Isolation Center, Gwagwalada today, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT) said in a brief message from its media team.

The FCT stated that the remaining patients are clinically stable and responding well to treatment.

Meanwhile, as the cases of coronavirus pandemic increased in the state, the Katsina government enlightenment committee on COVID-19 has appealed to communities to expose returnees for possible identification and monitoring.

Daily Trust reports that a member of the committee and special adviser to the governor on higher education, Malam Bishir Ruwangodiya, said at a news conference that it has become necessary to do so to avert further spread and worsening scenario in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that he said that the recent action of the Charanchi community, who alerted the authorities to some persons who returned from Lagos and were eventually stopped at the state border and taken into isolation, was commendable.

In his remarks, the state commissioner for information, Abdulkarim Sirika, said so far 71 samples were collected from the state, and five have turned out to be positive and the victims are already receiving treatment.

He said all the five cases were linked to the primary index case, adding that the government was working to ensure the spread was curtailed, which necessitated the lockdown of Daura town.

In another news, the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has made a very bold move against coronavirus in the state.

In a tweet he made on Wednesday, April 15, the governor said that Oyo has been on a drive to seek local solutions for the spread of coronavirus.

He, therefore, said that to help the advocacy, he will be donating his blood so that experts researching on the "Evaluation of Post Infection Protection Against SARS-COV-2 (COVID-1) in Nigeria" can succeed.

Still on health, the Lagos state commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that a 56-year-old Nigerian citizen, male, who recently returned from the United States of America, has died of COVID-19 related complications in the state.

Abayomi who made the disclosure in a tweet on Tuesday, April 14, stated that the demise of the US returnee brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to six.

He said the total number of COVID-19 patients in Lagos that have recovered and discharged are now 61.

