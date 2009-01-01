Home | News | General | Lockdown parenting: FFK shares cute video of his wife cutting their son's hair

- Femi Fani-Kayode recently took to social media to share a video of his wife, Precious and their first child, Aragon

- In the video, Precious is seen giving their son a haircut as they converse animatedly

- Fani-Kayode shared the video on his Facebook page, tagging it a 'lockdown haircut'

As the nation continues to battle with the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19, many people especially parents, are making the best out of the period as they spend more time with their children.

In the case of Precious Chukwendu Fani-Kayode, it appears some hidden talents may have come out to play. The ex-beauty queen and Nollywood actress apparently, has some impressing barbing skills too.

The former aviation minister wowed his fans and followers on Facebook recently, after he shared a totally adorable video of his wife cutting their son, Prince Aragon's hair. He captioned it: "Lockdown haircut for Prince Aragorn by our beautiful celebrity barber."

Still on FFK as he is fondly called, recall a while back following the arrest and penalization of Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello, he took to social media to share his thoughts on the controversial matter.

In a recent tweet, Fani-Kayode stated that the actress had already apologised therefore, her arrest and prosecution was not necessary. According to him, a warning would have been enough. He also questioned why the court was crowded.

On Monday, April 13, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the extension of the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun by 14 days in order to continue in the fight against coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Due to this, it appears many homes are restructuring their feeding plans in order to manage food items available. This appeared to be the situation in the home of one Queen Omolade.

She left many people amused on social media when she shared a photo of the new kitchen rules drafted by her sister following the lockdown extension.

In other news, it is no news by now that talented Nollywood actress and film make, Toyin Abraham, is one celebrity who loves to give back to her community and it has become even more glaring during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the lockdown, the beautiful mother of one recently left many Twitter users with joy and something to look forward to when she decided to do a cash giveaway on popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

