I contracted coronavirus when an infected co-worker came to my department - Nigerian man

Another Nigerian, John Opabola, who survived coronavirus has come out to share his recovery experience and how it changed his life.

A resident of Longford in the Republic of Ireland, who was on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said the whole infection began with a cough.

He said he got infected when a colleague with the virus came to his department to carry a laptop.

“When I started having dry cough, I called a General Practitioner who booked me for a COVID-19 test. After a few days I began to vomit and experience diarrhea; at this point, I couldn’t stand by myself and breathing became very difficult for me,” he said.

When he was asked if the symptoms were like anything he had experienced in the past, Opabola said no it is not.

He said that it started from dry cough before it deteriorated into fever. Opabola said he initially thought he was having the flu so he thought exercising would cure him. According to him, the fever was sharply followed by very disturbing pains.

One of his worst nightmares during the crisis was that he immediately started vomiting blood, adding that he was grateful his lungs were not destroyed in the process.

Opabola added that he had to call off work when he started noticing general body tiredness and did not have any energy to carry out simple tasks.

