Woman encouraged crush to be open about his feelings for her only to reject him (photos)

A hilarious conversation between a guy identified as Dave and his crush called Elizabeth has got people talking on social media. The conversation went from a high note only to end in tears.

Sometimes, men find it hard to express their feeling to a woman they like a lot. When the woman is their friend, it becomes harder because they are scared of rejection and more because they are scared of losing the friendship, hence, they keep their feeling to themselves.

Recently, a guy simply identified as Dave decided to hint his crush called Elizabeth about his feelings for her after five months of keeping them to himself.

Dave came up with some strategies that made it easy for Elizabeth to quickly get what he is trying to tell her. He changed Elizabeth's name on his phone to 'my crush' and sent her a message on Whatsapp asking to know who he was talking to.

Dave said that the name was changed on his phone and he didn't know who it was. After Elizabeth revealed she was the one, she asked Dave if he has been crushing on her and he replied in the affirmative.

Dave went on to tell Elizabeth that he was scared of letting her know for fear of rejection. Elizabeth quickly told him to be open about his feeling but went ahead to reject him after Dave asked her to be his girlfriend.

Read the funny conversation below:

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man was exposed after he lied to his crush about his ex-girlfriend being dead to gain her affection. The man identified as Akinbola blocked everyone on his Whatsapp except his crush and then put up the photo, claiming his ex was his late sister.

