Coronavirus: FG receives medical equipment from UN to fight COVID-19

The federal government has taken delivery of the various medical equipment donated by the UN to aid Nigeria’s efforts at combating coronavirus scourge in the country.

Legit.ng reports that James Odaudu, the director, public affairs, ministry of aviation who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, said the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika took delivery of the equipment on Tuesday, April 14, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

He said the minister took delivery of the equipment on behalf of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The minister expressed the appreciation of the Nigerian government to the UN and Allied Air Cargo for transporting the equipment free of charge to Abuja.

The officials of the federal government received medical equipment from the UN in Abuja to fight coronavirus.

Sirika said the equipment, which included, among other things, 50 ventilators, would go a long way in boosting the nation’s capacity to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION:Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

