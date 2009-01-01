Home | News | General | Sad day as couple who had been married for 60 years die hours apart after contracting coronavirus (photo)

- The deadly coronavirus has claimed the lives of a couple who had been married for 60 years

- Bryn and Pat Howells died hours of each other after contracting coronavirus

- The couple contracted the disease despite not leaving their home for weeks due to the threat of the pandemic

A couple who had been married for 60 years lost the battle to coronavirus within hours of each other after contracting the deadly disease.

Bryn and Pat Howells died at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Wales, on Monday, April 13, Mirror reports.

Legit.ng gathers that despite not leaving their home for weeks due to the threat of coronavirus, the couple still contracted the disease.

Bryn and Pat Howells. Photo credit: Mirror

Source: UGC

Pat, aged 80, started feeling unwell on Saturday, April 4, after which her 86-year-old husband fell ill as well and they were both taken to hospital on Thursday, April 9, where they tested positive for coronavirus.

Sadly, Pat lost the battle to the disease at 2am on Monday, April 13, while and her husband died later that day at 7pm.

Grandson Elliot Howells commended the doctors and nurses who cared for his grandparents.

He said: "We are trying to take some comfort in the fact they died together, after 60 years of joyous marriage.

"Nanny, especially, was so well. We always said she was a very young 80-year-old, and she had decades left in her.

"It is just horrific and such a shock. Just over a week ago, I spoke to her and she was pressure washing her garden and painting her hallway.

"When she first started feeling ill she thought it was because she had overdone it a bit."

