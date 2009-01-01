Home | News | General | Premier League loses another legend to the cold hands of death at age 86

- Ron Wylie has passed away at the age of 86 after a long battle with illness

- He played former Aston Villa and Birmingham during the post-war era

- Wylie also managed West Bromwich Albion but failed to play for Scotland

Ron Wylie who played for Aston Villa and Birmingham has died aged 86 after a long illness.

He is being referred to as the "finest post-war players" by Villa after also managing teams like West Brom.

Ron played more than 550 league games and passed the 700 mark overall in his career at Upton Park.

He helped Villa secure promotion back to the English top-flight division by winning the second division and then lifted the 1961 League Cup.

Ron retired at the age of 37 after a six-year spell with Villa and spending five years at Birmingham.

The Scotland born midfielder who never had an international cap for his country also managed defunct Hong Kong side Bulova and West Bromwich Albion.

Premier League giants West Ham, Crystal Palace interested in signing Super Eagles striker in the summer

Villa posted a message saying: "Ron Wylie, one of Aston Villa’s finest post-war players, has died at the age of 86 following a long illness.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Ron’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Birmingham also said: "We are saddened to learn of the death of former captain Ron Wylie, aged 86, following a long illness.

"Ron moved to Blues in 1965 and made almost 150 appearances during a five-year spell.

"Our sincerest condolences to Ron’s family and friends."

One Villa fan also paid tribute: "RIP Ron, you helped get us back to the promised land."

Other tributes included: "RIP legend" and "Ron you are already missed".

He worked as a reserve Villa's team manager scout and finally community liaison officer, officially retiring from that post in 2002.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Breaking: Sad day for Nigeria as 56-year-old top healthcare giver dies of COVID-19, family member speaks (photos)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peter Bonetti has passed on at the age of 78 after losing long battle with illness.

The former Chelsea and England goalkeeper who was nicknamed 'The Cat' played 729 games for the Blues making him the second-highest of all time.

He was part of England's 1966 World Cup winning side but only managed to play seven times for the Three Lions.

Bonetti helped Chelsea win the League Cup in 1965, the FA Cup in 1970 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1971.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...