African star names 1 player who is better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Amr Warda who plays for the Egyptian national team alongside Mohamed Salah has stated that the Liverpool star is better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, GAOL reports.

Warda, who plays for the Greek first division club AE Larisa, insists that Salah is better than the two superstars in his own view, adding that they are both friends.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder says although his team-mate in the Egyptian national team is not the best, he will choose him over the multiple Ballon d’Or winners because Salah he has to stand by his countryman.

"Salah is better than Messi and Ronaldo. Not because he is the best, but because he is such a good friend. So I will stand behind him in this comparison," Warda told Greek outlet Forza.

Warda plays as an attacking midfielder for the Pharaohs of Egypt and has scored just 1 goal for their national team in his 30 appearances.

Meanwhile, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has named Mohamed Salah among four Liverpool players in the list of his 25 best Champions League stars.

The Catalans were ousted from the European championship at the semifinal stage after losing 4-3 on aggregate. It would be recalled that Barca took a three-goal advantage to Anfield from the first leg in Spain but failed to find the back of the net at Anfield.

A victory that propelled the Merseyside team to the final and eventually won the tournament at the end of the season.

However, the Argentine included a number of Premier League stars in the list but the Reds have more players in the selection.

Current European player of the year Virgil Van Dijk alongside Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane made the shortlist.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid are reportedly planning to intensify their efforts to sign Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane at the end of this season. Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be a big fan of the Senegal international who is expected to cost his team about £150 million.

Mane has a running deal with the Reds until the summer of 2023 having signed an extension which earns him £150,000 every week.

The 28-year-old has been impressive for the Anfield side helping them to back-to-back Champions League finals with one title to show for it.

