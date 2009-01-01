Home | News | General | Jubilation as another top Nigerian survives scare, fully recovers from Covid-19

- Muhammad Babandede, immigration service controller general, has recovered from Covid-19

- Babandede tested negative twice consecutively to the infection after weeks of self-isolation

- It was a huge relief as the NIS announced the cheery development

Muhammad Babandede, the comptroller general of Nigeria Immigration Service, has tested negative twice to the Covid-19 infection following two-weeks of self-isolation.

Sunday James, the service public relations officer of Nigeria's Immigration Service, made the pleasant disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, April 14, in Abuja, NAN reports.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Immigration boss Babandende tested positive to Covid-19 on March 29, and had been on self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom.

James said the news of Babandede testing negative twice after self-isolation came with great relief and thanks to God.

Nigeria’s Immigration boss Muhammad Babandende recovers from Covid-19.

“The CGI in an overwhelming appreciation took cognizance of the prayers and supplication of everyone for him.

Cornavirus: This is what I'll do to Bauch people - Governor speaks after returning from isolation

“Most importantly the Government, Honourable Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, members of the International Community who stood by the Service during this trying times.

“He prays for the recovery of others, and for God’s intervention for the world and Nigeria in this battle against Covid-19,” he said.

Nigerians have been enjoined to keep faith alive and adhere strictly to medical and health care advises, including physical distancing, as well as safe healthy practices of washing of hands with soap.

James added that the use of sanitizers, wearing of face masks, and every professional advice given by the NCDC for the good and well-being of all should be taken seriously.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night, April 14, announced eleven cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 373.

Just In: Ekiti free of COVID-19 as second patient is discharged after testing negative twice

The disease control agency earlier on Tuesday reported nineteen (19) cases as Akwa Ibom got one more patient.

In what caused a huge scare, NCDC announced the new eleven cases - meaning Nigeria recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases within the run of twenty-four hours.

