Home | News | General | COVID-19: FG receives medical equipment from UN
Jubilation as another top Nigerian survives scare, fully recovers from Covid-19
No Nigerian has tested positive for coronavirus in Singapore, says NIDO official

COVID-19: FG receives medical equipment from UN



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

2020 IWD: Eliminating gender-based violence will require $264b — UN

2020 IWD: Eliminating gender-based violence will require $264b — UN

The Federal Government has taken delivery of the various medical equipment donated by the UN to aid Nigeria’s efforts at combating coronavirus scourge in the country.

Mr James Odaudu Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, said the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika took delivery of the equipment on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

Sirika took delivery of the equipment on behalf of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The minister expressed the appreciation of the Nigerian government to the UN and Allied Air Cargo for transporting the equipment free of charge to Abuja.

Sirika said the equipment, which included, among other things, 50 ventilators, will go a long way in boosting the nation’s capacity to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169