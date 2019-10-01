Home | News | General | NMA probe UITH consultant over alleged concealment of patient’s medical history
Rivers indigenes condemn NIMASA over selective distribution of COVID-19 items
FG terminates contracts over cash transfer delays in Bayelsa, A/Ibom, Abia, Zamfara

NMA probe UITH consultant over alleged concealment of patient’s medical history



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: NMA urges state governors not to relax lockdown order
Nigerian Medical Association, NMA

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has begun investigation into the alleged misconduct by the Consultant to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH, Professor Alakija Salami, in the management of a suspected coronavirus, COVID-19 patient,  Alhaji Muideen Obanimomo, who died recently.

Kwara State Chairman of NMA, Dr Muhammed Solagberu, said  in Ilorin yesterday, that the medical ethics committee of the association headed by Professor Boduwoye was at present,  investigating the matter to ascertain what transpired with a view to taking appropriate action on the matter.

It was gathered that the 28 health workers including doctors and nurses who had contact with the embattled consultant in the management of the deceased are “currently on self isolation hence “it is difficult to get any information from them as investigation intensifies.”

Solagberu said ” it is not the best for us to call them on phone to know what transpired in the course of management of the deceased patient. Until the ethics committee completes its investigation and submits its report, we will not know the next line of action as we can’t rely on social media information.”

Recall that Professor Salami, a consultant with the University of Ilorin teaching hospital, was suspended by the authorities following his alleged misconduct in the management and eventual death of the suspected Covid-19 patient under secrecy.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169