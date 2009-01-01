VIDEO: Man's hilarious take on Coronavirus in Nigeria got everybody laughing

As the deadly Coronavirus rages on in Nigeria, an unidentified man in this trending video in rich comedy and satire described the socio-economic and religious effect of the pandemic on the every-day life of Nigerians.

He also exposed the perceived vices of the average Nigerian, particularly in the context of contemporary politics with regards to the handling of COVID-19 relief funds and other topical issues.

PS: If you don't understand Yoruba language, you might need an interpreter

WATCH VIDEO BELOW...



