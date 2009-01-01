VIDEO: Man's hilarious take on Coronavirus in Nigeria got everybody laughing
- 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
As the deadly Coronavirus rages on in Nigeria, an unidentified man in this trending video in rich comedy and satire described the socio-economic and religious effect of the pandemic on the every-day life of Nigerians.
He also exposed the perceived vices of the average Nigerian, particularly in the context of contemporary politics with regards to the handling of COVID-19 relief funds and other topical issues.
PS: If you don't understand Yoruba language, you might need an interpreter
WATCH VIDEO BELOW...
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles