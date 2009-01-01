Coronavirus: Foreigners with valid pass to get extension -FG

This, it said, was to enable the beneficiaries to reschedule their flights and travel within one week whenever the restriction on travel is suspended.

Scores of foreigners had been stranded in the country following the closure of the international airports and the land borders by the FG to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

As a result of this, many foreign embassies in the country, including the United States Mission, British High Commission, and others, had sought government permission to airlift their nationals through special evacuation flights.

But the Nigeria Immigration Service explained in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, had approved the order in respect of the aliens affected by the embargo on international travels vide a letter with reference MI/PM/16012/S.266/V.II, dated April 6.

The statement by the NIS spokesman, Sunday James, said, “In the light of the above, all visitors and migrants holding valid visitors pass or resident permit with confirmed return tickets scheduled to travel out within the period of the international travel restriction, are to be issued with relevant extensions at no cost to enable the beneficiaries to reschedule their flights and travel within one week whenever the embargo is suspended by the Federal Government.”

The government, however, noted that visitors whose permits or visitors pass expired before the restriction order must pay for overstay for the period and the penalty it attracts.

“Furthermore, anyone that overstays beyond the waiver period whenever the restriction is lifted by the Federal Government is to promptly comply by paying for overstay,” it added.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com