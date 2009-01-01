PHOTOS: Bayelsans roll out drums to celebrate ‘resurrection’ of Keniebi Okoko, godson of Goodluck Jonathan
The people of Bayelsa State have rolled out drums to celebrate the ‘resurrection’ of billionaire politician, Keniebi Okoko, reputed to be the godson of former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan.
Keniebi Okoko, in his early 40s, who is son of Professor Kimse Okoko, reportedly passed out during a liposuction surgery in a Lagos State hospital on Tuesday. A power outage was blamed for the death.
The development has sparked off celebrations in Bayelsa State.
See photos:
