Home | News | General | PHOTOS: Bayelsans roll out drums to celebrate ‘resurrection’ of Keniebi Okoko, godson of Goodluck Jonathan
VIDEO: Workers protest against Chinese company in Ogun ‘for locking them in’
BREAKING: Commotion as fire guts shops at Dugbe, Ibadan

PHOTOS: Bayelsans roll out drums to celebrate ‘resurrection’ of Keniebi Okoko, godson of Goodluck Jonathan



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 10 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The people of Bayelsa State have rolled out drums to celebrate the ‘resurrection’ of billionaire politician, Keniebi Okoko, reputed to be the godson of former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Keniebi Okoko, in his early 40s, who is son of Professor Kimse Okoko, reportedly passed out during a liposuction surgery in a Lagos State hospital on Tuesday. A power outage was blamed for the death.

The development has sparked off celebrations in Bayelsa State.

See photos:





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 188