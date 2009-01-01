Gov. Makinde offers his blood for local solution to Coronavirus
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that he volunteered to donate his blood for experts researching on the Evaluation of Post Infection Protection against Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.
He also said that the state has been looking for a local solution towards the prevention and cure of COVID-19.
Makinde, in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, wrote: “We have been advocating for local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic in Oyo State.
“So, as a COVID-19 survivor, I volunteered to donate my blood to be studied by our experts researching on the “Evaluation of Post Infection Protection against SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) in Nigeria.”
Recall that the governor recovered from the Coronavirus after testing negative for the disease a second time earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria as of Tuesday night is 373, according to NCDC.
