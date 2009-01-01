Home | News | General | Man Utd star Ighalo names 2 Super Eagles players as reason why he won't play for Nigerian again

- Odion Ighalo seems to have made up his mind over returning to the Super Eagles

- The 30-year-old retired from international football last year and will not reconsider coming out of retirement

- Ighalo has now named Osimhen and Chukwueze as players who would shine in the national team colours

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has backed the duo of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze to shine in the Super Eagles jersey.

The youngsters broke into the country's national team last year and ended up winning bronze medal in their first competitive outing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Championship in Egypt.

Although that would not have happened without the help of the 30-year-old star who scored five goals and also ended up winning the tournament's highest goals scorer gong.

Ighalo announced his retirement at the end of the competition last summer saying it was time to focus on his club career.

And despite several interventions from different quarters, the striker wants to remain retired for the time being. But he dropped a hint he might reconsider sometime soon.

His recent move to Man United reignited Gernot Rohr's desires to have his best striker back in the Super Eagles fold, but only time will tell if the China-based star will change his mind.

“For now I am done with the Super Eagles but in life, you can never say never. I am in contact with the coach constantly, four days ago he sent me a message. he said during a Q&A session on Twitter as reported by Daily Post.

“I still message him to wish the team good luck before they play a game.

“We have young, very good players in the team, the likes of Osimhen coming up scoring goals, Chukwueze – good exciting players.

“I just want them to keep doing the job because they are doing so well. For Super Eagles I want to concentrate on club football for now,” Ighalo said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odion Ighalo’s mother has said her son will never play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria again as his brother says the Manchester United striker is not considering a return.

According to brila.net, the 75-year-old Martina, Ighalo's mother who recently celebrated her birthday, stated that even if her son is contemplating a return to the national team, she will not accept.

Martina who celebrated her birthday on March 10 revealed that the family had a tough time after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, saying the entire family was threatened.

