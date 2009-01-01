Home | News | General | Bruno Fernandes reveals 1 good reason Paul Pogba is struggling at Man United

- Paul Pogba is not done yet at Man United according to teammate Bruno Fernandes

- The Frenchman has been struggling to hit top form due to an injury-plagued season

- Fernandes believes if the teams' responsibility is shared Pogba will perform at his best

Paul Pogba has been struggling to hit top form for Man United and Bruno Fernandes believes the expectation on the Frenchman is high.

The France international has been hit with series of injuries and last featured for the Red Devils on Boxing Day as Fernandes arrived Old Trafford in January.

Pogba has been continued to been linked with a move out of the club but Fernandes believes his teammate has not reached his potential yet.

Fernandes believes the responsibility of the team is spread across all players which would give room for Pogba to perform at his best.

Fernandes told United's official website: "We can say in football that people normally forget what you do good when you have a mistake.

Ex-Super Eagles star replies Taribo West, reveals what happened between the players and women at France ‘98

"You can do good for 34 games, and one game you do bad and everyone will remember that. Paul is coming from a bad moment, because of the situation.

"When he played also, the club and the team was not good, because the expectations are high for Paul, because Paul is a top player and Manchester United pay a lot for him, and expectations are a lot for him.

"It's normal when you are in that situation you don't play like a superstar, because everyone expects from Paul like they expect from [Cristiano] Ronaldo at Juventus or [Lionel] Messi at Barcelona.

"Everyone expects this from Paul in Manchester, because they know he has the qualities for this. Also this is confidence in Paul. The team, we have a lot of confidence in Paul."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Ighalo could leave Old Trafford as Man United give him strong condition to get permanent deal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo can not wait for the Premier League season to return as he believes the partnership of Bruno Fernandes of Paul Pogba will make Man United a better team.

Pogba has been training hard after returning from an ankle injury recently and Fernandes has already hit the ground running since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

And Ighalo who has also scored four goals in eight matches since his January move is looking to make his loan deal permanent at Old Trafford.

United have remained unbeaten since their last 11 matches and Ighalo is looking at the return of Pogba and Marcus Rashford for the concluding part of the season.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly planning to offload up to five players when the summer transfer window opens.

NFF chairman Pinnick reveals if Gernot Rohr will remain as Super Eagles boss amid contract speculation

The players include Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez.

Jadon Sancho, Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish are among the stars United are planning to buy in the summer.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...