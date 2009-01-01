Home | News | General | This woman contracted coronavirus just when her husband has started recovering, she narrates her shocking COVID-19 experience

A Nigerian woman identified as Ifeoluwa Oyatokun has shared a heart-wrenching story of how she and her husband suffered from coronavirus and how her husband's colleague lost the battle to the deadly disease.

The woman took to her Facebook page to enlighten people on the danger of coronavirus and why social distancing is important.

Legit.ng notes that Ifeoluwa said her husband contracted the deadly disease in the line of duty after being in contact with the carrier of the disease.

She said: "He had recently treated, and been exposed to an accident victim who was later tested positive for COVID-19, a nurse(Areema) already also caught the same thing and was in ICU.

"They would need to be fully sure one has the symptoms and it affects daily activities before they approve the test."

Ifeoluwa said after her husband's resulted came out positive, he was quarantined and he started taking antibiotics and multivitamins. The woman said the family also prayed during this trying period.

She said: "He would groan and turn all night, visibly in pain, but we kept faith. Eventually, we won only waiting for the cold and headaches to clear as well."

Sadly, she also got infected as her husband started recovering from the deadly disease.

She said: "First thing was the rash in my upper and lower lip accompanied by incessant headaches. I knew there was no way I wasn't exposed to having the virus, but what I didn't anticipate was the dramatic entrance.

"Seeing the rash, I thought it was dehydration, until I kept hydrating and it the tiny red bubbles kept worsening.

"Few days afterwards, the other symptoms began to introduce themselves as well, extreme back and chest pain, my ribs were screaming and it was like my spinal chord was consistently being hit with Thor's Hammer.

"Body temperature had begun to spike, overly sensitive sinuses, sore throat, cold, extreme fatigue and at the peak of it, shortness of breath. My bones seemed to be vibrating, threatening to burst of out of the flesh."

Ifeoluwa, however, said after two days of using her husband's antibiotics and dosing up on supplements, she started feeling better and garnering some strength.

She added: "Then, we put a call through to 111, of course they weren't going to test or check me in at this point, I had improved, but they were kind enough to drop a repeat prescription inside our mail box."

"COVID-19 is not a joke, it takes a lot to recover if it gets you good, I am still recovering but the worse is over."

In other news, a Nigerian dog trainer identified as Idowu Abiodun has said dogs can be trained to detect those infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Idowu stated this during an interview with Legit TV, in which he said dogs could be trained to smell an odour peculiar to those infected with the disease.

