I just found fun doing it - IK Ogbonna says as he explained why he spammed Tory Lanez' Instagram video with Nigerian flags

- Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna has shared the reasons why he constantly dropped Nigerian flags on American singer Tory Lanez Instagram live video

- IK Ogbonna said he did it after people were calling him out on Twitter

- According to him, he was just having fun

Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna has explained why he constantly dropped Nigerian flags on American singer Tory Lanez's Instagram live video. This was after the actor was called out for his actions.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tory Lanez cautioned IK Ogbonna about posting the Nigerian flag in his comment section. IK reportedly made it a regular habit of always dropping multiple Nigerian flag emojis on the American singer's live Instagram sessions.

Although the American singer had been ignoring in the past, he couldn't take it anymore and cautioned him to stop doing it. Lanez had to caution him twice that same night as the actor didn't stop after the first warning.

When IK would not listen, Nigerians took to Twitter to call him out.

IK has now explained why he spammed Tory Lanez's Instagram session with Nigerian flags.

The actor said that he just dropped the flags. According to him, as he dropped the flags, he started getting notifications on his other phone from Twitter. He said that people were insulting him and calling him out over his actions.

The actor said that since people were angry about it, he decided to give them something to talk about.

“It really didn’t mean much to me, I just found fun doing it but then again I think I’m enjoying it but Oga Troy says I should please stop dropping flags, so I need to respect his page," he said

