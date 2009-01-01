Home | News | General | Arsenal launch massive £43.5m transfer bid for impressive Atletico Madrid midfielder

- Thomas Partey could be on his way to the Emirates

- Mikel Arteta’s side have reportedly prepared £43.5m transfer bid for Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder

- The Arsenal manager is looking to fortify his squad before the league resumes

The Gunners have reportedly prepared £43.5m transfer bid for Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey who has been impressive for the La Liga club so far, SunSport reports.

Partey has become one of the most crucial players in Diego Simeone’s squad since joining the Spanish team in 2015.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian international is said to have a release clause which, according to Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal have triggered and a move is imminent for the star.

Mikel Arteta is doing everything to bolster his squad ahead of the resumption as Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are already part of the team.

It was gathered that the manager is still looking to have a very strong player in front of the back-four which he thinks his squad lacks at the moment.

Although, Partey still has well over three years on his contract at the Spanish capital, the club are also keen on keeping him in Spain.

The Ghanaian rose through the ranks at the club and Atletico are reportedly ready to tie him down with improved wages.

Diego Simeone’s men are looking to having the player remain at the club until 2025 and then they can further insert a higher release clause into his contract.

“I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face,” Arteta said. “Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing.

“We have to react daily. We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window.

“There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have reportedly informed their players the only way they can avoid pay cut during this coronavirus pandemic will be to qualify for Champions League next season.

The Gunners are currently ninth on the table with 40 points - eight behind fourth-place team Chelsea with one match in hand.

With Manchester City suspended for two seasons, this task should not be a hard one for the Emirates Stadium outfit.

However, COVID-19 has forced many teams to urge their players to take a pay cut in a bid to shoulder their other activities.

But nothing of such has been heard about the north Londoners and they could go on to maintain their salaries and wages if they achieve the condition attached to the promise.

