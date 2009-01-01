Home | News | General | Nigerian military immobilises 3 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta

As the Nigerian military continues its campaign against oil theft in the Niger Delta, the Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA recently immobilised 3 illegal refining sites in Delta state.

This followed the recent discovery by military authorities that some illegal refineries that were dismantled on Bennett Island in February had been reactivated.

A statement by military authorities revealed that the Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA in conjunction with an Ocean Marine Service (OMS) surveillance crew deployed 2 swamp buggies to the Island for anti-illegal bunkering/crude oil theft operations.

“The team commenced swamp buggy operations at the illegal refining sites and deactivated 24 ovens, 35 receivers, 25 surface metal storage tanks and covered one dug out pit,” a statement signed by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche stated.

“Additionally, on 8 Apr 20, the team located another illegal refining site at Bennett Island.

“During the operation, 14 ovens, 20 receivers and 21 surface metal storage tanks were dismantled. Similarly, on 10 Apr 20, the combined team of NNS DELTA and OMS surveillance crew commenced the swamp buggy operation at Bennett Island in Warri South LGA of Delta state.

“The team located an illegal refining site and deactivated 4 ovens, 14 surface metal storage tanks and 5 coolers.

“Furthermore, the team discovered an illegal valve connection along the Trans-Forcados pipeline suspected to have been connected by pipeline vandals. The valve and associated fittings were disconnected and recovered to the OMS Houseboat at Yeye,” part of the statement read.

In another operation on Wednesday, April 8, the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, while on patrol, was said to have located an illegal refining site in Alakiri around Okirika general area of Rivers state.

“The site had approximately 20,000 litres of illegally refined AGO. The site and products were impounded while no arrest was made as the operators of the illegal refining site fled on sighting the patrol team,” the statement noted.

A day earlier, the Forward Operating Base Escravos team of the Navy intercepted 2 wooden boats without engines controlled by one fibre boat powered by a 40HP engine along Banga village creek, Opuedebubor, in Warri South-West local government of, Delta state.

Other similar operations are also going on the region by the Navy.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed videos currently circulating on social media of soldiers torturing civilians.

Those who circulated the videos had suggested that the civilians were being punished for violating the recent presidential directive to stay at home over the coronavirus pandemic.

The DHQ in a statement sent to journalists said the move is a calculated attempt to blackmail the military.

