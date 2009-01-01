Home | News | General | Amala can't cure coronavirus - Kwara govt warns residents (see what WHO said about vaccines)

- The Kwara state government has dismissed the rumour that amala is a cure for Covid-19

- After warning its residents, the government said it has set up a counter-rumour outfit to deal with misinformation

- It should also be noted that WHO has not recommended any specific treatment for coronavirus

The Kwara government has warned residents in the state that the popular yam flour food called Amala cannot cure coronavirus.

This was made known by the permanent secretary to the Kwara state ministry of health, Abubakar Ayinla, who said this on Tuesday, April 14, during a health meeting, Daily Trust reports.

In response to the rumour that has been circulating about amala and the cure of Covid-19, the government said it has set up a communication team to dismiss rumours.

The government said it is working round the clock to fight misinformation.

Source: UGC

So, is there really a cure for coronavirus?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been at the forefront of debunking misinformation surrounding not only the spread of the disease but its causes and purported cure.

FG using coronavirus as an excuse to loot Nigeria - PDP

Efforts in that area have seen the organization partner with social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to creat dedicated bots that users can interact with for information.

On its website, WHO emphatically said there is no cure to the virus. In its words, it said: “To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).”

The health outfit, however, said those who manifest symptoms “should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimized supportive care”.

A collage of differently served plates of amala.

Source: UGC

WHO debunks more myths:

Spraying of alcohol or chlorine over the body cannot kill the virus

Hand dryers are not effective in also killing Covid-19

The virus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites

It is also untrue that hot bath prevents coronavirus disease

Cold weather and snow cannot eliminate the virus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Ichor Joshua, led a team of engineers, to build a locally-made ventilator so that more people can survive the pandemic.

COVID-19: Dino Melaye urges Buhari not to invite Chinese doctors to Nigeria

He said that while there has been a lot of focus on high-tech ventilators, they worked on the ventilator to cater to environments without resources like a power supply.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Called an S-Vent, Joshua said that the machine was built using materials and components that make it easy to build the ventilator anywhere. With its solar power technology, there is no limitation on where it could be used.

In other news, another Nigerian, John Opabola, who survived coronavirus came out to share his recovery experience and how it changed his life.

A resident of Longford in the Republic of Ireland, who was on live TV, said the whole infection began with a cough.

He said he got infected when a colleague with the virus came to his department to carry a laptop.

FG reacts to reports that 5G network causes coronavirus

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: We have upgraded to serve you better

4 ways Nigerians are dealing with the COVID 19 lockdown | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...