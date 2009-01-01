Home | News | General | In video: Nigerian man reveals how dogs can be trained to detect coronavirus patients as COVID-19 cases increase globally

- Dogs can be trained to detect those infected with the deadly coronavirus, a Nigerian man has said

- Idowu Abiodun, who is a dog trainer, says such research is going on already in the United States

- He says dogs could be trained to smell an odour peculiar to those infected with the disease

A Nigerian dog trainer identified as Idowu Abiodun has said dogs can be trained to detect those infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Idowu stated this during an interview with Legit TV, in which he said dogs could be trained to smell an odour peculiar to those infected with the disease.

He said: "If that odour can be stabilised, you understand, and for a dog to quantify his smell in odour - trust me, a dog can lead you to COVID-19 patients and carriers."

The dog trainer said such research was already ongoing in the United States as the world continues to battle with the deadly disease.

He added: "I think there's already effort in a way to make this happen in the US, because I read some news whereby some scientists are working on a way to quantify or to bring by the order of COVID-19 and what is like for COVID-19 patients.

"Because dogs can sense our impulses and a temperature change on the skin and indicate and tell you that something is going wrong, okay? So this is really very easy if that odour can be stabilised and presented in a form that does not pose harm to the dog, nor to the trainer or handler.

"For dog having people lined up is enough and the dog just taking a brief of a sniff and going through. I'm telling you, those results can almost be 95 to 99 percent accurate."

In other news, a couple who had been married for 60 years lost the battle to coronavirus within hours of each other after contracting the deadly disease.

Bryn and Pat Howells died at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Wales, on Monday, April 13.

Despite not leaving their home for weeks due to the threat of coronavirus, the couple still contracted the disease.

