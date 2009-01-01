Home | News | General | Just in: New date set for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua undisputed fight

- Tyson Fury will likely face-off with Anthony Joshua in February

- Both boxers had been scheduled for an undisputed fight this year

- The Brits are already due to defend their respective world heavyweight titles

The much anticipated undisputed bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony will now likely to hold in February 2021, according to latest reports by Mirror.

An explosive all British fight has been planned for this year, but the continued crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has forced officials to push further the date.

Both heavyweight champions were already due to defend their respective world titles in June 2020, but the dates have been pushed further, no thanks to coronavirus.

Anthony Joshua was billed to fight Kubrat Pulev in July, while a third bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury was already on the cards.

At the moment, there are suggestions that Wilder and Pulev may accept a step-aside payment to allow the Brits to clash.

Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter, has stated that fans of both British boxers must wait until 2021 to see the biggest undisputed clash.

"Wilder wants to fight Fury again," he told IFL TV. "He's not indicated to us or anybody else that he would be willing to step aside. A further question is who is going to pay him to step aside?

"I think scheduling for July is a bit optimistic, I don’t think we’re going to be able to get clearance to have spectators at the event in July.

"I think that fights play out the way many people think and Joshua and Fury are the winners, they’ll fight some time next year."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tyson Fury became the new WBC heavyweight champion in February following his victory over former holder Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

The Briton dropped the Bronze Bomber in the seventh round of their epic bout to hand his opponent his first defeat. Fury, 30, has now taken to social media to throw jibes at his rivals in the same weight category owing to their defeats.

The Gypsy King remains unbeaten in his career having won 30 of his 31 fights - with the remaining one ending in a draw. He won 21 of his professional fights on knockouts.

