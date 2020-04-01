Home | News | General | Police arraign four men for alleged attempted murder in Ekiti
Police arraign four men for alleged attempted murder in Ekiti



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 33 minutes ago
Four men were on Wednesday arraigned at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ekiti State, for alleged attempted murder.

The defendants, Sunday Aernana (30), Aoufa Sule (30), Jonathan Elijah (19), and Moses Iorana (24) are facing a charge of attempted murder.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Bankole Olasunkanmi told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 5 in Ikole-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants conspired and attempted to murder one Miss Adebo Tadeni.

According to him, the complainant was abducted by the defendants and was taken away to murder her, but she was lucky to have escaped.

Olasunkanmi said the offence contravened Sections 324 and 320 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor told the court that the duplicated copy of the case file had been forwarded to the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A.O Oyebanji, ordered that the defendants be kept in police custody pending legal advice from DPP.

He adjourned the case till May 11 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard

