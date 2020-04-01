Home | News | General | COVID-19: Buhari to speak on free electricity – Gbajabiamila



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the leadership of the National Assembly discussed free electricity for Nigerians with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also, at the meeting, Tuesday night, was Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Nigerians have been speculating the commencement of the two-month free power supply to be offered as a palliative to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

The situation forced Distribution Companies to make clarifications to their customers.

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) among others have reacted.

But Gbajabiamila told State House correspondents that Buhari would comment on the matter soon.

“I am very passionate about electricity for our people. We discussed that with the president and hopefully, in a matter of days, he will meet with the stakeholders on electricity,” he said.

“The DisCos have their issues, no question about it. But at this point in time, we need to put that aside and think of the Nigerian people.

“The president listened very attentively and I think whatever the issues are, we will be able to resolve them at least for these two months and then long-term.”

