COVID-19 Lockdown: FCTA announces date to begin palliatives sharing in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Administration has said it will ensure strict compliance with the presidential stay-at-home order to pave way for hitch-free distribution of palliatives to vulnerable groups.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting with graded chiefs in the six Area Councils, and representatives of religious and political leaders, on Wednesday in Abuja, NAN reports.

Aliyu revealed that distribution of palliatives would commence in Abaji Area Council on April 17.

She said that the decision to start in Abaji was to test run the exercise with regards to security personnel and logistics to improve on identified mistakes in subsequent area councils.

Aliyu directed council chairmen, traditional rulers and religious leaders to suggest best ways the palliatives would reach those who genuinely need them in their domains at the critical period.

”In our wisdom, considering the daunting task of our royal fathers, considering the responsibilities vested on you, we have come to a stage where we have to sit down with you and rub minds together on how to reach out to our people.

“The reason for this meeting today is to discuss the burning issue of palliative distribution to our people seamlessly and the strategy we have adopted. Hopefully, after this pandemic, we will come out stronger.

“By the grace of God, we are ready to go. We have what it takes in our reservoir to distribute to all our vulnerable people in the FCT.

”We felt this is the right time to discuss with our royal fathers on the modalities of distribution. We want to seek your advice from your reservoir of knowledge and wisdom to guide us properly.

”However, we don’t want to expose people to the danger of COVID-19 in the guise of sharing palliatives. Therefore, we have drawn up our strategy. It is proposed that the palliative will commence in Abaji on Friday, April 17, 2020.

“Abaji is targeted because it has the smallest population and one of the poorest area councils in the FCT by our data.

”The outcome of Abaji distribution will enable us to evaluate our performance. During the distribution, security will be mobilised in each area council to enable us to move from house to house,” Aliyu said.

