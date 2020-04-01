Home | News | General | Wizkid Cries Out After Fracturing His Finger

Musician, Wizkid is currently in a state of serious pain after getting involved in a minor accident.

Popular Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has taken to his Twitter page to reveal he had a minor domestic accident.

According to him, he is presently going through serious pain after fracturing a finger.

He tweeted saying ‘Fractured finger’ with cry emoji.

His second tweet reads ‘Love pain but hate this one’

