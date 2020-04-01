Wizkid Cries Out After Fracturing His Finger
- 2 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Musician, Wizkid is currently in a state of serious pain after getting involved in a minor accident.
Popular Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has taken to his Twitter page to reveal he had a minor domestic accident.
According to him, he is presently going through serious pain after fracturing a finger.
He tweeted saying ‘Fractured finger’ with cry emoji.
His second tweet reads ‘Love pain but hate this one’
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles