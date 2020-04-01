Home | News | General | Fire Guts CAC Headquarters In Abuja

The fire, according to sources, occurred on Wednesday morning at the seven-storey building located in Maitama, Abuja.

According to PUNCH Metro, exactly one week after the headquarters of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation was gutted by fire, there has been another fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The building is located on the same street that houses other top government offices such as the National Youth Service Corps, the Nigeria Incentives Risk-Based Sharing for Agricultural Lending and the Nigeria Export Promotion Commission among others.

The Registrar-General of the CAC, Alh Garba Abubakar, confirmed the incident to The PUNCH.

Details later…

