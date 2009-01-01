Jubilations cut short in Bayelsa as billionaire Keniebi Okoko dies in ICU

Keniebi Okoko, in his early 40s, who is son of Professor Kimse Okoko, after all, did not survive the liposuction surgery at the Lagos hospital.

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson has commiserated with the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, former President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof Kimse Okoko, father of the late businessman and politician over the untimely death.

Governor Dickson also condoled with the wife of the late politician, his aged parents, his Obunagha community, the Gbarain Clan, Bayelsa State, the Ijaw nation and the PDP family on the sudden death of the politician.



Okoko, a successful businessman and gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship contest in Bayelsa state died in a Lagos hospital during a failed surgery on Tuesday at the age of 42.

The former Governor who described death of Okoko as painful and sad said that he left indelible marks in the world of business and politics at a young age of 42 in a statement on Wednesday.

“Keniebi was somebody we all had a lot of hope in; he proved to be an open minded, accommodating, large hearted, understanding political leader that I encouraged to be under my wing henceforth for political grooming and support.

“My family and I are pained and I have made a lot of calls to our leaders. Everybody is pained and we should take it as bad as it is as what God has done. Nobody can question Him,” he said.

Dickson further stated that this period of COVID-19 was a particularly trying period for Bayelsa with the death of prominent politician George Fente (still being mourned) and the loss of the wife of Senator Ben Murray Bruce to cancer in the US and the painful death of Okoko.

He called on Bayelsans and the Ijaw nation to give the requisite support to the Governor and his team during this challenging period of the COVID19 induced lockdown. The former Governor also urged all Bayelsans and indeed the Ijaw nation to pray against a recurrence of such painful deaths in the state.

The Governor who prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Okoko also prayed to God to give the grieving family the fortitude to bear the painful loss. He stressed that Okoko’s death was a heavy blow to Bayelsa and indeed the Ijaw nation.

He said that he would personally visit the families of the three prominent people who died recently in the state after the lockdown even though he has spoken to them.

Meanwhile, former Director-General of NIMASA, Mr Dakuku Peterside has also confirmed the death of Keniebi Okoko, saying he was one of the people that saw his lifeless body. He disclosed that well-wishers that thronged the hospital are demanding for an investigation on the circumstances surrounding the professional handling of his situation.

“I start by a confession. Keniebi is my friend, brother and someone who impacts every soul he comes in contact with. Yesterday, I got a call and rushed to the hospital where I met him lifeless. What is important is that he lived a good and impactful life and sure he has gone to be with the Lord.

“I got to the hospital about 8-8:30pm and friends of his from across the country (high, mighty, ordinary folks) have taken over the hospital and were ready to go to “war” for most loved Keniebi. It simply restored my faith in brotherhood and humanity. Too many persons in the midst of wailing were willing to help to ensure that a loving soul like Keniebi is not put to shame.

“The second observation is that all and sundry were not happy with the professional handling of the medical attention he got leading to his death and are demanding that we must get to the root of the matter so persons whose professional negligence led to this avoidable death must be held to account for it.

“In Keniebi’s death, I have seen the outpouring of love and appreciation of impact living. May the soul of my beloved brother Keniebi rest in peace and may we continue rallying each other whenever the need arises,” Dakuku Peterside stated.

