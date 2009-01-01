Coronavirus: Nigeria, China resolves issue of maltreatment of citizens

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the maltreatment of Nigerians in China has been resolved between both countries.





Gbajabiamila disclosed this via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.





He said the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria has communicated his finding on the issue and expressed hope that future communication will be swift.





“I’m glad the matter of maltreatment of Nigerians in China has been sorted out between both countries.





“The Ambassador has communicated his findings and we hope that moving forward communication will be swift and clear and due process will be observed even where there are allegations of wrongdoing by citizens of other countries.





“It is important that we follow up on this and Nigerians can legitimately go about their business in the People’s Republic of China,” Gbajabiamila wrote.





The Speaker had asked for an official explanation from the Chinese government, over the maltreatment of Nigerians in Beijing.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com