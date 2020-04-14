Home | News | General | El-Rufai: ‘I’ve not been cleared of COVID-19’, Kaduna Governor speaks from isolation
Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai said he is yet to be cleared of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stressing that when he is cleared, he will personally announce it.

Governor El-Rufai made this known on Wednesday, having earlier chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council from the centre where he is being isolated.

“Earlier Wednesday 10am-2pm, I took few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council. I haven’t been cleared of Covid-19 yet & will personally announce when confirmed negative.

“I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the government going without me. I am super proud of all our Commissioners, SSG, Senior aides, Advisers, Assistants, security agency & other government officials for a job well done,” El-Rufai stated.

It was gathered that the Council discussed the State’s Governance Continuation Plan and the revised 2020 Budget being proposed to take account of the revenue impact of Covid-19.

Recall that Governor El-Rufai on Saturday 28 March tested positive to Coronavirus, being the first case of COVID-19 recorded in the state. Since then, confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased to six in the State as of April 15th.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government said it has discharged one out of the six infected Covid-19 patients from the Infectious Disease Centre in Kaduna.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni disclosed this at the virtual meeting of the state executive council on Wednesday. She said that the patient has recovered following treatment at the isolation centre.

“The patient’s recovery has been confirmed by two consecutive negative results, the second of which came yesterday, Tuesday, 14 April 2020,” the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner further said that the State government is looking forward to the recovery and discharge of the other five Covid-19 patients in the State.

