BREAKING: Lagos experiences highest daily recovery from COVID-19 as 16 patients test negative twice

- Sixteen (16) coronavirus patients have recovered in Lagos state and have been discharged after testing negative twice

- Governor Sanwo-Olu said the discharged patients are 14 males and two females, including three foreigners

- With the latest discharge, the number of recovered patients in Lagos has risen to 85

Lagos, Nigeria's epicentre of coronavirus, has recorded another great success in the anti-COVID-19 fight as 16 people recovered from the virus on Wednesday, April 15.

The state's governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the patients were discharged after they tested negative twice for COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu announced this via his verified Twitter handle, noting that the discharged patients are 14 males and two females, including three foreigners.

Lagos discharges 16 COVID-19 patients after full recovery. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

His tweet: “Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners - 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society.

"The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

"This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85."

The Lagos state governor also used the opportunity to call on Lagosians to break the chain of transmission of the deadly virus by staying safe at home, practising social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

"We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together," he added.

Legit.ng notes that the number of the recovered patients has been the highest since the index case was recorded in Nigeria.

In a similar development, the government of Osun state has announced that six COVID-19 patients have also been discharged.

The good news was announced the state Governor Gboyega Oyetola via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Another good news from our Isolation Centre, as 6 more COVID-19 patients have tested negative twice, in line with NCDCgov protocol.

"The patients who are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees have been discharged to join their families. On March 25, 2020, the state confirmed its first COVID-19 case. The patient has, however, been discharged,” he tweeted.

In another report, a Nigerian dog trainer identified as Idowu Abiodun has said dogs can be trained to detect those infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Idowu stated this during an interview with Legit TV, in which he said dogs could be trained to smell an odour peculiar to those infected with the disease.

He said: "If that odour can be stabilised, you understand, and for a dog to quantify his smell in odour - trust me, a dog can lead you to COVID-19 patients and carriers."

The dog trainer said such research was already ongoing in the United States as the world continues to battle with the deadly disease.

He added: "I think there's already effort in a way to make this happen in the US, because I read some news whereby some scientists are working on a way to quantify or to bring by the order of COVID-19 and what is like for COVID-19 patients.

"Because dogs can sense our impulses and a temperature change on the skin and indicate and tell you that something is going wrong, okay? So this is really very easy if that odour can be stabilised and presented in a form that does not pose harm to the dog, nor to the trainer or handler.

"For dog having people lined up is enough and the dog just taking a brief of a sniff and going through. I'm telling you, those results can almost be 95 to 99 percent accurate."

