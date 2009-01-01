Rural-Urban Dev: Gov Ugwuanyi links Abakpa Nike with Emene, Enugu
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, through the ongoing massive construction of the 10.5-kilometre Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate - Amorji Nike - Adoration Pilgrimage Centre road, has succeeded in linking the ever-busy and thickly populated Abakpa Nike with Emene satellite town, in Enugu East local government area.
Photo: Enugu state government
Source: UGC
The all-important bypass with lined drains and five river crossings, including culverts and bridges, across the ‘Ogbarishi’ thick forest of Umuchigbo community, presents an amazing experience of the indelible imprint of Gov Ugwuanyi's rural-urban development agenda in Enugu state.
Photo: Enugu state government
Source: UGC
The road project nearing completion will not only link Abakpa Nike with Emene but also bring rapid development to the area and ease flow of traffic at the popular Akpakpa Nike/Nike Lake Road T-junction, which has been proposed for construction of the first ever Enugu Flyover/Underpass by Gov Ugwuanyi's administration.
Photo: Enugu state government
Source: UGC
Photo: Enugu state government
Source: UGC
Enugu state is in the hands of God!
