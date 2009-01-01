Home | News | General | Rural-Urban Dev: Gov Ugwuanyi links Abakpa Nike with Emene, Enugu
Rural-Urban Dev: Gov Ugwuanyi links Abakpa Nike with Emene, Enugu



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, through the ongoing massive construction of the 10.5-kilometre Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate - Amorji Nike - Adoration Pilgrimage Centre road, has succeeded in linking the ever-busy and thickly populated Abakpa Nike with Emene satellite town, in Enugu East local government area.

Gov Ugwuanyi links Abakpa Nike with Emene, Enugu

Photo: Enugu state government
Source: UGC

The all-important bypass with lined drains and five river crossings, including culverts and bridges, across the ‘Ogbarishi’ thick forest of Umuchigbo community, presents an amazing experience of the indelible imprint of Gov Ugwuanyi's rural-urban development agenda in Enugu state.

Gov Ugwuanyi links Abakpa Nike with Emene, Enugu

Photo: Enugu state government
Source: UGC

The road project nearing completion will not only link Abakpa Nike with Emene but also bring rapid development to the area and ease flow of traffic at the popular Akpakpa Nike/Nike Lake Road T-junction, which has been proposed for construction of the first ever Enugu Flyover/Underpass by Gov Ugwuanyi's administration.

See more photos below:

Gov Ugwuanyi links Abakpa Nike with Emene, Enugu

Photo: Enugu state government
Source: UGC

Gov Ugwuanyi links Abakpa Nike with Emene, Enugu

Photo: Enugu state government
Source: UGC

Enugu state is in the hands of God!

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

