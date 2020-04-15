Home | News | General | Painful loss: Doctor exposed to COVID-19 patient dies in Lagos

- A private medical doctor, Chugbo Emeka, has died in Lagos after exposure to a coronavirus patient

- The Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association announced the death of the doctor on Wednesday evening

- Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has also announced that 16 people recovered from the virus on Wednesday

The Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has announced the death of Chugbo Emeka, a medical doctor.

The announcement was made via a post on the association’s Twitter handle on Wednesday evening, April 15.

The doctor who was reportedly a private medical practitioner was said to have died after being exposed to a COVID-19 patient.

Source: Twitter

He reportedly died at the isolation ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The tweet reads: "NMA LAGOS regrets to announce the death of Dr Chugbo Emeka at the LUTH isolation ward. He died on 15/04/2020. He was a Private Medical Practitioner who was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"We condole with his family and d medical community for this painful loss.

"NMA Lagos."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos, Nigeria's epicentre of coronavirus, recorded another great success in the anti-COVID-19 fight as 16 people recovered from the virus on Wednesday.

The state's governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the patients were discharged after they tested negative twice for COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu announced this via his verified Twitter handle, noting that the discharged patients are 14 males and two females, including three foreigners.

His tweet: “Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners - 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society.

"The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

"This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85."

In a similar development, the government of Osun state has announced that six COVID-19 patients have also been discharged.

The good news was announced the state Governor Gboyega Oyetola via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Another good news from our Isolation Centre, as 6 more COVID-19 patients have tested negative twice, in line with NCDCgov protocol.

"The patients who are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees have been discharged to join their families. On March 25, 2020, the state confirmed its first COVID-19 case. The patient has, however, been discharged,” he tweeted.

