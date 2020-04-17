Home | News | General | 9 Premier League clubs in crucial meeting, choose date current date season will end amid COVID-19

Premier League clubs are planning to end the current season by June 30, to help players prevent the end of players' contracts impacting on the season.

Mirror claims nine clubs have had meetings between one another about making sure the season comes to an end before July.

It is understood that the teams that were involved in the meeting still have a big chance of making it into Europe next season.

And reports claim that such teams will present their case in a Premier League meeting on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The June 30, date is vital to many clubs because of players who will have their contracts expire and would become free agents with the season still in progress.

Current league leaders Liverpool need just two games to finish the season as champions with nine games left to play in the English top-flight division.

But it is far from over from relegation-threatened teams as the last six teams still have a chance to survive the drop.

The Premier League do not want to miss out on any money from broadcasting and want the rest of the season to be played behind closed doors.

