COVID-19: Palliatives not for lazy individuals - Foundation tells Benue youths

- Indigenes of Agila community in Benue state have received palliative relief materials following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria

- The relief items were distributed to the indigenes of the community living in these three states

- Also, the Benue indigenes will be receiving N10,000 each from the sum of N1 million mapped out by the foundation

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues in Nigeria, indigenes of Agila in Benue state have received relief items from a foundation to ease the burden of the lockdown on the people.

Some of the relief items distributed to the indigenes of the community living in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun state include rice, groundnut oil and other grains.

Gideon Unazi, the assistant coordinator of the Philip Agbese Foundation (PAF) said with the pandemic, this is not the best time for rhetorics but genuine actions which will ease off the socio-economic pains on families directly or indirectly affected by the outbreak of the virus.

Unazi in a statement released on Wednesday, April 15, said the foundation has provided succour to the people of Agila land of Benue state.

He said the palliatives will help the people of the community pull through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unazi said: "We at the Philip Agbese Foundation strongly believe that government alone, in this traumatizing period cannot do everything for the citizens."

Unazi said this is not the best time for rhetorics on COVID-19 palliatives

He urged citizens who have the wherewithal to always support the people either back in the villages or those residing in cities to make ends meet for themselves and families.

"It is part of this effort that we make this humble donation of just 100bags of rice and very laughable number of cartons of "Turkey Oil" to those in Apa- London, Agboge- Ogbilolo and the New Jerusalem City," Unazi said.

He said the foundation has also raised N1 million which will be shared at N10,000 each among sons and daughters of Agila in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state.

The foundation said it has provided succour to the people of Agila land in Benue state.

"It is to be noted that this fund is not for lazy individuals or known cultists with deviant behaviour in any of these cities as it is against our cherished tradition in Agila."

"Those genuinely interested should drop their account details with Hon. Williams Ochonu and will be alerted accordingly," he added.

Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Muhammadu Ali Ndume accused the Federal Government of being fraudulent in the distribution of the COVID-19 relief items.

Ndume who is the chairman Senate committee on the army called for the disbandment of the presidential committee on the distribution of COVID-19 palliative.

The senator alleged that the data generated for Social Investment Program (SIP) register, on the basis of which the palliatives are being distributed, does not reflect the reality of the poverty level in the country.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the Nigerian government will ensure that the people will be protected from miscreants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling party said that the emerging opportunistic crimes that have been recorded in some parts of the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown will soon be brought under check.

