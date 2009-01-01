Home | News | General | Between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has the biggest TV set? (see details)

- Lionel Messi uses an 85 inches television worth around £5,500

- About 10 inches better than that of his rival Ronaldo who enjoys quality picture on a 75 inches TV of about £4,500

Competition between Lionel Messi and his greatest rival Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have left the pitch for their living rooms.

Both superstars can afford virtually anything they want to make their lives comfortable owing to how much they have made playing football in the last one and a half decades.

With the Argentine superstar earning €8.3 million gross per month as compared to his Portuguese counterpart who earns €4.5 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

However, the focus has now shifted from the numbers the pair record on the field to who has the bigger television in their homes.

When I was like this, can you ask me for giveaway- Bobrisky says as he shares photos of when he used sachet water as bosoms

With the two players being forced to stay at home during this coronavirus pandemic period, they will be glued to their TV sets to catch up with favourite programs.

SunSport has now beamed their spotlights on which of the stars has the biggest television set in their living rooms.

Juventus superstar Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have four children and they will need more than one TV in their home.

The Sun spotted two TV sets in the 35-year-old's home, one of 65 inches and the other is 75 inches in size. The latter was said to have cost Cristiano Ronaldo around £4,500.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

It is however not a match for Lionel Messi's 85 inches massive television which was said to have cost the Argentine about £5,500.

And watching a football match on the machine would have made the Barcelona captain look real to himself whenever he is not dressed for the outing.

Man says his monthly salary as chemistry, physics and maths teacher in Owerri is N24k, Nigerians react

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano has labeled fellow Argentine Lionel Messi an alien from 'another planet'.

The 32-year-old makes football looks so easy with his exceptional skills and touches on the field - with defenders finding it difficult to hold the attacker down.

His style of play has made so many suggest the World Cup finalist is not a human having won several individual and collective silverware.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Diego Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...