Lockdown: Lagos, Ogun residents say security has not improved yet - Poll shows

As the effect of the lockdown imposed on Lagos and Ogun states over the coronavirus pandemic bites harder on the residents, security becomes another challenge for the government to tackle.

The two states witnessed an intense day and night robberies which have been linked to some notorious cultist groups.

On Monday, April 13, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians on the COVID-19 pandemic and, among other things, stated that he has directed the security agencies to rise up to the challenges.

Also, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos said the state's security council had met to address the increase in armed robberies and unrest in boundary communities.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has also vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals terrorizing the people of the state.

Similarly, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of the intervention squads to Lagos and Ogun to quell the unrest occasioned by robberies and cult-related violence in the states.

The force headquarters in a statement issued on Monday, April 13, by its public relations officers, DCP Frank Mba, said the operation would be coordinated by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the southwest, Peter Ogunyanwo.

The police spokesman said that the special forces comprising Police Mobile Force (PMF) units, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) are to work with police operatives of both Lagos and Ogun State commands to restore sanity in the affected areas.

After all these announcements by the Nigerian government, has the security improved in the two states?

Legit.ng finds out in a poll conducted on social; Facebook and Twitter.

The question asked in the poll is: After recent armed robberies in Lagos, Ogun, what is the current security situation in your area?

At the time of this report, over 1,000 people have participated in the poll on Facebook. Seventy (70) percent of the respondents said the security situation remains the same while the remaining 30% said the situation is now better.

About 500 people have participated in the same poll on Twitter. At the time of this report, 25% of the respondents said the security is better while 26% said the situation has not improved.

Forty-four (44) percent of the respondents voted that something must be done about the security situation.

Some of the respondents also took time to comment to further give insights into the current situation.

Sebastian Shaapera said: "They're high threats in my area now and am not seeing any police patrol vehicles around my area."

Emalunegbe Isaac said: "The current situation is Everyman to himself and God for us all!"

"All round night watch in my area, no single presence of police. God help Nigeria," Victor Raymond said.

Ogunbiyi Oluwabidemi said: "Anyway the community leaders are trying there best by organizing more boys for vigilante, and oro, police are also patrolling the area. With this everything is getting better."

"My place is peaceful presently. We have not experienced any incident of hoodlums, armed robbery or whatever," Olutunde Ojo.

