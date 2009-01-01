Home | News | General | Days after online backlash, popular Lagos plastic surgery clinic gets sealed over illegal activities (photos)

Days after receiving heavy backlash on social media, popular plastic surgery clinic, Med Contour, situated in Lekki phase 1, Lagos, has been sealed off by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The closure of the two-storey clinic was made known via the official Twitter page of the commission, in a post shared on Wednesday, April 15.

According to the post, the clinic was sealed off due to an open investigation that bothers on illegal activities.

Recall that some days ago, a Nigerian lady on Twitter, called out the owner of the clinic known as Dr Anu, over her failure to attend complications that she developed following a beauty procedure she underwent in the clinic.

The lady in her post claimed that there are several other disgruntled customers who are also suffering from complications but are afraid to speak out for the fear of online backlash.

Speaking on the closure, the CEO of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukere, said: “Essentially, the allegations are that Med Contour engages in conduct that is considered unprofessional, misleading and potentially injurious.

“Some of its activities are said to have resulted to fatal injuries. We have credible information that they are performing cosmetics surgical procedures in a manner that is inconsistent with law.

“Accordingly, the FCCPC hereby, and by this notice informs Med Contour that it has immediately commenced an investigation pursuant to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA)."

Check out photos from the scene of the closure below:

A visit to the official Instagram page of the clinic shows that it is still active. As at the time of compiling this report, the last post was shared two hours ago.

Recall that in March, 2019, Legit.ng gathered a report in which it was alleged that Dr Anu, owner of Med Contour, fled after a patient died during surgery.

The victim who was a former beauty queen, Onwuzuligbo Nneka Miriam, approached the doctor for a BLL, liposuction and fat transfer and died due to complications from the procedure. Reports revealed that Anu fled the clinic after the incidence.

