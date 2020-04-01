Home | News | General | El-Rufai speaks from isolation, says he’s still COVID-19 positive

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday said he was still under isolation for testing positive to COVID-19 and is yet to be cleared of the disease.

El-Rufai, who also chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council for the first time since he was diagnosed, said he will personally announce to the public as soon as he is cleared negative of the disease.

He urged Nigerians to ignore any report insinuating that he was cleared of the disease and assured that he would personally announce the news when he is confirmed negative.

The Governor stated via his tweeter account at 5:08 that; “earlier Wednesday 10am -2pm, I took a few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

“I haven’t been cleared of COVID-19 yet and will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore fake news even if you like it.”

El-Rufai had disclosed in a video shared on the official account of the Governor of Kaduna State, @GovKaduna on 28 March, 2020 that he tested positive for coronavirus.

He added that he is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms.

