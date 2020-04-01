Home | News | General | PHOTOS: Aftermath of Dugbe Alawo Market fire in Ibadan

Aftermath of fire at Dugbe Alawo Market in Ibadan

Goods worth millions of naira were burnt in an inferno that swept through the popular Dugbe Market in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday.

The fire was reported to have been quenched by the state’s fire service. Below are some aftermath pictures of the unfortunate incident.

Aftermath of fire at Dugbe Alawo Market, April 15th, 2020.

Aftermath of fire at Dugbe Alawo Market

Aftermath of fire at Dugbe Alawo Market in Ibadan

Aftermath of fire at Dugbe Alawo Market

Aftermath of fire at Dugbe Alawo Market

Vanguard News Nigeria.

